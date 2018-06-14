As an alternative to the more traditional Father’s Day gifts, consider a spa treatment this year. Here are a selection of experiences any guy would enjoy, whether that’s your dad, a spouse, a special relative, or a friend. It might just turn him into a spa junkie (if he’s not already).
Offer Relaxation on Tap
The 50-minute Scrub, Rub, and Suds treatment (normally $165; discounted through June to $109) at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa includes an ale-infused, skin-smoothing sugar scrub full of vitamin B, plus a relaxing full-body massage. Featuring the fragrance of hops, orange, and cloves, the massage is designed to calm frazzled nerves. Afterward, he’ll kick back with a cold beer to top it all off.
760-836-1265; marriott.com
Beer is also the key ingredient in the Brew Up Relaxation pedicure ($60) at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. First, he’ll soak his feet in a citrus-beer blend (good for skin hydration and texture), then receive a citrus-infused foot scrub followed by a moisture-sealing lemon body balm. Served up with a frosty brew and salty nuts, it might be one pedicure he’ll even tell his friends about.
760-674-4100; aguaserenaspa.com
The Brew Up Relaxation pedicure is served with a frosty brew.
Bring Back That Youthful Look
Great for guys who sacrifice their skin for their love of the outdoors, the 60-minute results-oriented Men’s Custom Facial ($150) at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is designed to treat environmental damage caused by exposure to UV rays. The high-performance facial, which also relieves irritation caused by shaving, features sustainability-minded Kerstin Florian skincare products. He’ll leave refreshed, looking and feeling like his younger self.
760-341-2211; marriott.com
For antiaging results without going under the knife, The Hydrafacial MD ($250, 50 minutes; $350, 80 minutes) was created specifically for guys. Utilizing Natura Bisse products, LED light therapy, and hydradermabrasion, the facial comprises a cleanse, a gentle exfoliation, extractions, a hyaluronic acid infusion, and LED-therapy lymphatic drainage for the face and neck.
760-321-8282; ritzcarlton.com
A facial is both refreshing and therapeutic.
Go old school with the Gentleman’s Hot Towel Facial ($140) at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa. Best administered to a clean-shaven face and tailored to any skincare needs, the 50-minute facial includes a deep cleaning, exfoliation, and extractions, with a mask and hot towel treatment that follows.
760-568-2727; omnihotels.com
Unleash His Peak Potential
The 50-minute Sports Massage and Pedicure combo ($155 through June) at the Riviera Palm Springs’ Azure Spa is great for athletes. Whether it’s for improving performance or recovering from an injury, the treatment is helpful both before and after exercise.
760-778-6690; rivierapalmsprings.com
Likewise, the Rancho Sports Conditioning Massage ($145, 50 minutes; $195, 80 minutes) at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa is perfect for those geared toward fitness. Optimizing flexibility, reducing muscle fatigue, and helping prevent injuries, it prepares the mind and body for prime performance.
760-568-2727; omnihotels.com
Massage is helpful both before and after exercise.
Provide Some Chill Time
Treat him to the one-day High Desert Spa Day Package ($195 through July 8) at Two Bunch Palms, and he’ll feel like he went on vacation for a week. The package includes full access to the resort’s natural, lithium-rich hot mineral springs; all of the scheduled classes for the day, which could include everything from an “angel card” reading to blessings from a shaman to yoga; lunch; a day tote; flip-flops; sunglasses; a Turkish towel; and his choice of one 60-minute Custom Facial, Custom Massage, Sweet Palm Sugar Body Polish, Mud Bath with Herbal Poultice, or Mud Bath with Arnica Body Wrap.
800-472-4334; twobunchpalms.com
Take advantage of Westin’s Chillibration specials at The Spa at Mission Hills, and book one of their most popular treatments for more than a third off the price. Options include a Swedish Massage or Hydrating Facial (each $109), a Lime and Lemongrass Spa Manicure and Pedicure ($85), or a Citrus Body Scrub ($68). The Chillibration specials are available Mondays through Thursdays except holidays until the end of September.
760-770-2180; westinmissionhills.com/spa
One day at the spa will make him feel like a million bucks.