As an alternative to the more traditional Father’s Day gifts, consider a spa treatment this year. Here are a selection of experiences any guy would enjoy, whether that’s your dad, a spouse, a special relative, or a friend. It might just turn him into a spa junkie (if he’s not already).

Offer Relaxation on Tap

The 50-minute Scrub, Rub, and Suds treatment (normally $165; discounted through June to $109) at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa includes an ale-infused, skin-smoothing sugar scrub full of vitamin B, plus a relaxing full-body massage. Featuring the fragrance of hops, orange, and cloves, the massage is designed to calm frazzled nerves. Afterward, he’ll kick back with a cold beer to top it all off.

760-836-1265; marriott.com