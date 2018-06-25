Fauve, a Canadian short film, took top honors at the 2018 Palm Springs International ShortFest, winning Best of the Festival Award for director Jeremy Comte.

The film, which received the Special Jury Award at Sundance, is set in a surface mine where two boys sink into a seemingly innocent power game with Mother Nature as the sole observer. Comte received a $5,000 cash prize courtesy of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the film may be eligible for submission to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar consideration.

More than 300 films screened during the six-day festival from 5,400 filmmaker submissions. More than $87,500 in prizes, including $27,000 in cash awards were awarded in 21 categories.

“The award winners truly capture the amazing pool of talent and the incredible range of films found at the festival,” said Festival Director Lili Rodriguez. “We’re honored to witness and share such a skilled level of filmmaking and can’t wait to do it again next year.”

The 2018 Palm Springs International ShortFest award winners are:

Jury awards

Jury Awards and awards in the non-student and student competition categories were selected by ShortFest jury members Penelope Bartlett (programmer for the Criterion Collection), Marc-André Grondin (actor), Brian Hu (artistic director of Pacific Arts Movement, presenter of the San Diego Asian Film Festival, assistant professor of TV, Film, and New Media at San Diego State University), Missy Laney (director of development at Adult Swim) and Ina Pira (curator at Vimeo).

Best International Short – Winner received a $2,000 cash prize. Awarded to the best short produced outside of the U.S. or Canada,



Coyote (Switzerland), Lorenz Wunderle

The film shows a tragic coyote, who loses his family during an attack by wolves.

Best North American Short – Winner received $1,000 and the use of a camera package valued at $60,000 courtesy of Panavision. Awarded to the best short produced in the U.S. or Canada.

Caroline (USA), Logan George, Celine Held

When plans fall through, a six-year-old is faced with a big responsibility on a hot Texas day.

Non-Student Competition Awards

All first place winners in the non-student categories received a cash award of $2,000 and may be eligible to submit their film to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar® consideration.

Best Animated Short

Nevada (USA), Emily Ann Hoffman

In this stop-motion animated comedy, a young couple’s romantic weekend getaway is interrupted by a birth control mishap.

Best Live Action Short Over 15 Minutes

Shadow Animals (Sweden), Jerry Carlsson

Marall follows her parents to a party and they want her to behave. As the evening progresses she finds the adults’ behavior increasingly strange.

Best Live Action Short 15 Minutes and Under

Fence (Kosovo/France), Lendita Zeqiraj

A chaotic moment in a family gathering of a woman with children and an unexpected visitor with his dog.

Special Mention: Nursey Rhymes (Australia), Tom Noakes – On the side of a rural highway, a bizarre encounter with a Metalhead takes a profound turn.

Best Documentary Short

Dulce (Colombia/USA), Guille Isa, Angello Faccini

In coastal Colombia, a mother teaches her daughter how to swim so that she may go to the mangroves and harvest the piangua shellfish with the other women in the village.

Special Mention: After/Life (USA), Puck Lo – In an Arizona desert, a dystopic collective nightmare unfolds where U.S. domestic and foreign policies collide.

Student Competition Awards

All first place winners in these categories received a $500 cash prize.

Best Student Animation

Perfect Town (Switzerland), Anaïs Voirol

In search of perfection a whole city obeys to selection. A constant struggle. Trying and trying again. Where is the difference between endurance and madness?

Best Student Live Action Short Over 15 Minutes

Satán (Switzerland/Mexico), Carlos Tapia González

Everyday, Tiago goes into his garden to feed the crocodile that killed his brother.

Best Student Live Action Short 15 Minutes and Under

Kira Burning (USA), Laurel Parmet

Teenage Kira attempts to take revenge after a heartbreaking betrayal by her ex-best friend.

Best Student Documentary Short

Palenque (Colombia/USA), Sebastián Pinzón Silva

Guided by motifs of life and death, Palenque is an ode to a small town that has greatly contributed to the collective memory of Colombia: San Basilio de Palenque, the first town in the Americas to have broken free from European domination.

Alexis Award for Best Emerging Student Filmmaker – The Alexis Award was created in honor of Alexis Echavarria, whose talent as a budding filmmaker and gift for inspiring excellence among his fellow students were cut short suddenly in 2005 at age 16. This year two films were selected to receive the award, which is a cash prize of $500 each.

Imfura (Switzerland/Rwanda), Samuel Ishimwe

How can one get an idea of the issues connected with the ruined home of a family who is a victim of the Rwandan genocide? A young man returns to the village where his deceased mother was born. He seeks to adopt a bruised collective recollection. Intoned chants all represent voices of possible reconciliation.

Cross My Heart (USA/Jamaica), Sontenish Myers

An American teenage girl visits her family in Jamaica and uncovers a secret that changes the way she sees the people she loves. This film explores the culture of silence amongst women, the kinds of secrets we keep and who they’re actually protecting.