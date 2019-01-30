AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Road trips are magic now. A spontaneous jaunt brings answers and proves invaluable. Your mind will open to more potential. Communicate. Answer contacts swiftly. Waste no time.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Firmly state your worth sans discounts or specials. Once you bypass the fear of loss, a paradigm shift ups your price point. Be steadfast in the value of your service. Waffling on the bottom line is your Achilles’ heel. Be resolute.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

This is a time for selfishness. Know thyself, Delphi says. Be right for you first, and then you can lead others. A new group effort is viable, and once you have an accurate valuation, all systems are a go. Give your communication skills a spiritual vibe. Serenity wins.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

A behind-the-scenes associate spurs your creativity, and you are ready to make something from nothing. In this time of gestation, realize you have the necessary ingredients and are ready to create the recipe. Spend time in your test kitchen.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

This is a time of illusion in the marketplace. Thinking big has prompted concepts that are magical, delusional, or downright miraculous. All are intriguing. It’s a highly intuitive time. Nothing is real, and anything’s possible.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

The phlegmatic crab has little affinity with the god of war. Yet so many challenges demand leadership and action. Mars is your ally when you start things. As a warrior, go alone into the world and do the reconnaissance.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Too much information from all who surround you burdens the brain. Avoid false starts by “getting back” to everyone who demands attention. It takes some time to assess value or potential. Due diligence: no answers until you crunch numbers.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Hard work with no immediate acknowledgement or reward is the key to spectacular presentation. An extra boot-camp-style effort and delayed gratification are the ingredients to forthcoming success.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

You may be required to act as chief of protocol for an alliance that depends on your image in the marketplace. Others may have the strength to get the job done, but your finesse and even-tempered communication deliver consensus.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Community projects or relations with neighbors or siblings are faltering. If you want it done right, accept the responsibility and tweak the structure. Established methods need overhaul, and you intuit the solution. Attend to this and regenerate positive growth.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

You win big for what, not who, you know. Expertise puts you in front of the crowd. Further education and possibly foreign connections add to your progress. Excess is the only problem. In good times build a rainy-day fund. Be frugal.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

They all clamor for your attention, but you should be selective when choosing alliances. A righteous spirit is the best qualification. Accept extra responsibility. Mentor, but don’t enable.

