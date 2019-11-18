Frankly Felicia

Michaels continued to perfect her act and at the age of 21 became a regular at The Comedy Store in LA. From that point on, everything changed. Within a 10-year period, she went from stripping to becoming the comedy champion of the television show Star Search. In 1999, after being nominated twice, Michaels won Funniest Female Comic from the American Comic Awards. Along with the major broadcast networks, she has appeared on MTV, Comedy Central, and Showtime. Her confessional comedy special, The Hole Story, a reflection on her long career and its many trials and triumphs, is now available on Amazon.

When she started out, she “came across as a bubble-headed dumb blond,” she says and describes her routine as ‘sexually aggressive.” As she got older and matured, so did her comedy. When she returned after raising her sons, she did a lot of mom jokes. “I knew coming back that I’d have to challenge myself not to do any old material,” she says. Six years ago, she went through a period when her material was mostly political. Today, she does a little bit of everything.

What Michaels loves most about stand-up is connecting with the audience. “I think a lot of comedians are in some way survivors and…they look at things differently which makes other people uncomfortable,” she says. “You think you’re living this experience where you’re the only one having these crazy thoughts …and when you’re on stage and sharing these experiences and you hear people laugh, it’s like: Oh, I’m not so different. We all are as one.”