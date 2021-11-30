Spreading the Spirit

After befriending many of her fellow residents, she decided to start sharing her edible versions of the holiday spirit with them via her now-fabled holiday cookies. Yes, they bring others happiness along with deliciousness, but, like many gifts from the heart, they give avid baker Penido an equal measure of gratification.

“I like making, decorating, and creating them, and I like seeing how much everyone loves them,” she says. “It brings back my childhood. I think it was a way I first felt loved by my grandma. When she would make something special for me, she was showing her love through baking. It was a way for her to express herself.”

Peek inside kitchens around the country — or world for that matter — this time of year, and you’ll find home bakers sifting, folding, and mixing into the wee hours, almost always with the plan of sharing the sweets of their labor with others.

“What I love about holiday baking is that it is completely, 100 percent for pleasure,” says Devan Cameron, a chef and owner of recipe website Braised & Deglazed. “The biggest difference between cooking and baking is that no one bakes because they have to. Instead, people bake for pure enjoyment. It’s a stress-relieving activity.”