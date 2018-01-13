Félicité, directed by Alain Gomis out of Senegal, has been chosen the Best Foreign Language Film of the Year at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The results were announced Jan. 13 at the awards brunch at the Hilton Palm Springs. The festival, which closes Jan. 15 with its Best of the Fest screenings, showed 180 films from 77 countries. The Audience Awards for Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature will be announced Jan.14.



Bursting at the seams with energy, Franco-Senegalese filmmaker Gomis’s Félicité uses the sights and sounds of Kinshasa to loosely chronicle the day-to-day travails of the eponymous single-mom and nightclub chanteuse (Véro Tshanda Beya).

A special jury of international film critics reviewed 45 of the 92 official submissions for the Academy Awards Best Foreign Language Film category screened at this year’s Palm Springs Festival. Awards were presented to the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actor and Actress in a Foreign Language Film