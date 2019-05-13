Fantasy of Flavors

It’s only been open for three years, but Felipe’s is already on the radar for frequent flyers and in-the-know locals for authentic Mexican food. Located by the Palm Springs International Airport, it’s becoming a hot spot for flyers from around the world. It’s one of the things that co-owner Felipe Delatorre is most proud of: “Egyptians, Eastern Indians, Chinese … they are all frequent customers when they are in town.”

It was previously El Cielo Bakery when Delatorre was asked to help hang a sign for the new owner, changing the name of the beloved pastry spot to Star Bakery. That sign was not only short-lived but proved to be “a sign” for Delatorre and his family’s future.

“I had wanted to open my own business for some time. I was in foodservice at fine dining spots for more than 20 years, but I also had a side job in the car detailing business, so I was thinking about buying a car wash,” says Delatorre.