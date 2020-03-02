Fergusons Framing & Gallery Features Work of Lynne Mapp Drexler

Ferguson’s Frame & Gallery hosted its third installment of The Women of Abstract Expressionism series featuring Lynne Mapp Drexler, titled Her Way. Her Way is an homage to Drexler and other women like her that were marginalized as artists during the 1950s and ‘60s New York art scene.

Never-before-seen paintings from the ‘50s and ‘60s were exhibited from the Drexler estate.

In keeping with the Ferguson’s Frame & Gallery commitment to charitable giving, the gallery partnered with Jewish Family Service of the Desert in the silent auction of a Drexler painting from 1960 with 100 percent of the realized price going directly to JFS.

Significant collectors of Drexler’s work, as well as fans of historically significant art, celebrated Drexler’s life and legacy.

Ferguson’s Frame & Gallery

44853 Portola Ave. A

Palm Desert, CA

760-340-5474

fergusonsframeandgallery.com