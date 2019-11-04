Drink, Drink, and Be Merry

Bittersweet Symphony
At Bootlegger Tiki, bartender So Pablo wanted to craft a cocktail that was “bitter with a touch of sweetness.” The result is Do It for the Graham, an after-dinner drink that tastes like a slice of cheesecake served in a coupe. Two ounces of vodka, grapefruit, and lemon give it a kick, while coconut, vanilla, and mole bitters bring it together. A sprinkle of cinnamon and a graham-
cracker-crumble rim are icing
on the holiday cake.
Bootlegger Tiki
bootleggertiki.com
Do It for the Graham
Cranberry Sauced
An evolution of the Poinsettia — a splash of sparkling Champagne, Cointreau, and cranberry juice — Dead or Alive Bar’s Cranberry Champagne Cocktail lights up the Christmas classic with sour cranberry bitters. First, they soak sugar cubes in Bittermens’ New England Spiced Cranberry bitters, then drop them into the flute and top with a crémant. A blood orange garnish adds a jolly touch.
Dead or Alive Bar
deadoralivebar.com
It’s a Wonderful Libation
Frank Capra reportedly wrote It’s a Wonderful Life while staying at the La Quinta Resort and Club. In his honor, bartenders crafted the George Bailey. Two-and-a-half ounces of Bailey’s Original are blended with St. Elizabeth Allspice liqueur, white crème de cacao, and Torani gingerbread syrup, then garnished with a cinnamon stick. You’ll probably wanna sip it tomorrow, and the next day, and the next year, and the year after that.
La Quinta Resort and Club
laquintaresort.com
Deck the Toddy
Few things warm the soul like a hot toddy in winter. At Birba, the Mezcal Hot Toddy is made with 1.5 ounces of mezcal tequila, poured into four ounces of water off the boiler, and stirred with fresh lemon juice and honey, then garnished with lemon and orange wedges. Whether you’re naughty or nice, squeeze ‘em or drop them directly into the mug for a tangier twist.
Birba Palm Springs
birbaps.com
Mezcal Hot Toddy
Bourbon Blitz
Enjoy your upper and downer in one martini glass? Imbibe at Mr. Lyons, where mixologist Steen Bojsen Møller stirs the Southern Blitzen, a blend of top-shelf bourbon, espresso, cacao, egg white, and allspice dram. Two dashes of Aztec chocolate bitters and nutmeg shavings on the top will surly leave drinkers with visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.
Mr. Lyons Steakhouse
mrlyonsps.com
Rye Christmas
Kimpton Rowan lead bartender Mary Valdez is evolving the pumpkin spice craze. Cozy up to the fire with a Sweater Weather, her sweet cocktail of house-made syrup infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allpsice, two ounces of Rye whiskey and two dashes of orange bitters, served over ice in an old-fashioned glass that’s first smoked with a cinnamon stick.
Kimpton Rowan Hotel
rowanpalmsprings.com
Sweater Weather