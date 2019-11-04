Drink, Drink, and Be Merry

Cranberry Sauced

An evolution of the Poinsettia — a splash of sparkling Champagne, Cointreau, and cranberry juice — Dead or Alive Bar’s Cranberry Champagne Cocktail lights up the Christmas classic with sour cranberry bitters. First, they soak sugar cubes in Bittermens’ New England Spiced Cranberry bitters, then drop them into the flute and top with a crémant. A blood orange garnish adds a jolly touch.

Dead or Alive Bar

It’s a Wonderful Libation

Frank Capra reportedly wrote It’s a Wonderful Life while staying at the La Quinta Resort and Club. In his honor, bartenders crafted the George Bailey. Two-and-a-half ounces of Bailey’s Original are blended with St. Elizabeth Allspice liqueur, white crème de cacao, and Torani gingerbread syrup, then garnished with a cinnamon stick. You’ll probably wanna sip it tomorrow, and the next day, and the next year, and the year after that.

La Quinta Resort and Club

