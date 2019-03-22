When I was a little girl, I was a magazine junkie. And of all the magazines I loved, I looked forward to the September issue of Vogue most of all. This was the heftiest issue of the year — an issue so important there was even a documentary about it (called The September Issue, natch), the issue that always arrived in the mailbox with a thunk.

It was my favorite because it was a harbinger of everything new: a crisp new season, a return from vacation, back to school. Every page held potential, possibility. It was the sartorial forecast.

That’s how I also feel about FIDM night at Fashion Week El Paseo — a September issue come to life and trotted out on the runway, offering a glimpse of all the striking, stunning fashion for seasons yet to come.

Thursday night’s showcase featured debut student designers from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, who worked for more than nine months to create their 10- to 12-piece collections