The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in downtown Los Angeles launched its Debut Collections fashion show in 1980 to present student designers’ first collections to the fashion industry. Throughout the pre-show process and during the show itself, the students are treated as professionals developing and presenting a significant collection.
Thursday, March 22
FIDM Debut Collections
Presented by John and
Victoria Hill
6:30 p.m. cocktail reception
8 p.m. fashion show
$75 Reserved; $60 General;
$35 Student
Each year, 10 to 12 students are selected to create collections for the show as a part of the third-year Advanced Fashion Design program. It is a great honor for students to be chosen for this program, which requires both design talent and academic achievement. Selections are made from hundreds of candidates, based on grade point average, references, portfolio review, talent, skill level, and formal interviews with FIDM department chairs.
Since 2009, FIDM has been presenting a version of Debut Collections as part of Fashion Week El Paseo. The college is thrilled to bring some of its top student designers to the desert.
Meanwhile, FIDM continues to hold annual Debut Collections shows in L.A. for an audience of fashion and retail executives anxious to review new talents for hiring, as well as for families of the participating students and friends of the college. The shows in L.A. raise funds for the FIDM Scholarship Foundation.
—Barbara Bundy, FIDM Vice President, Education
Ashley Neville
A native of Pasadena, California, Neville is highly influenced by urban art and graffiti. She calls her collection “Unapologetic.”
“Graffiti and the artist Jackson Pollock inspired the hand-painted print of these trousers.”
Christian J. Miller
Miller, from West Islip, New York, aims to shatter stereotypes of what men should wear.
“This design epitomizes punk rock and androgynous style and redefines how men dress.”
Nancy Elizabeth Hennessey
L.A. native Hennessey’s collection is inspired by female empowerment and glamorous archetypes from film and literature.
“This finale piece depicts an empowered woman, losing the chains of societal labels and restrictions.”
Dionard Campman
Born in Curaçao, Campman moved to California in 2014. His collection is called “Floral Paradise.”
“The floral print of this dress inspired the color palette for the entire collection.”
Lilit Markosyan
Armenia native Markosyan created a collection around butterflies that incorporates intricate beading and lace with 3-D appliques.
“The light and airy fabric, combined with couture beading techniques, creates a dreamy, fairy tale–like impression.”
Mahkam Khaki
A native of Iran, Khaki earned a degree in mathematics before coming to FIDM to study fashion design. Her collection, “Chaos,” is inspired by minimal art and modern architecture.
“Mathematics inspired the design of this striking houndstooth coat, which has many reincarnations throughout the collection.”
Zara Marchand
Marchand graduated from the University of Art in Tehran, Iran, before joining FIDM. Her collection was inspired by Dior’s designs from the 1950s.
“This brocade fabric, with a bougainvillea pattern, served as the core inspiration for the collection.”
Peivand Mirzaie
Born in Iran, Mirzaie came to the U.S. as a child. Her collection, “Purity,” was inspired by the skeleton flower, whose white petals become transparent in the rain.
“An ethereal experience is created by the layering of soft fabrics.”
Jasmine ‘Yasi’ Sakak
A native of Minot, North Dakota, Sakak calls her collection, which is about a woman’s evolution to find herself, “Restricted Freedom.”
“I like to take classic pieces and play with the shape or fabrication to make the garment more interesting.”