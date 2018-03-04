Each year, 10 to 12 students are selected to create collections for the show as a part of the third-year Advanced Fashion Design program. It is a great honor for students to be chosen for this program, which requires both design talent and academic achievement. Selections are made from hundreds of candidates, based on grade point average, references, portfolio review, talent, skill level, and formal interviews with FIDM department chairs.

Since 2009, FIDM has been presenting a version of Debut Collections as part of Fashion Week El Paseo. The college is thrilled to bring some of its top student designers to the desert.

Meanwhile, FIDM continues to hold annual Debut Collections shows in L.A. for an audience of fashion and retail executives anxious to review new talents for hiring, as well as for families of the participating students and friends of the college. The shows in L.A. raise funds for the FIDM Scholarship Foundation.

—Barbara Bundy, FIDM Vice President, Education