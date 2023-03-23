FIDM Students Bring Their A-Game to Fashion Week El Paseo

Fairy-tale volume dazzled in this look from Esther Gaor.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
After almost a week of watching models don ensembles by established designers and brands, Fashion Week El Paseo attendees buzzed with excitement to see debut collections unveiled by eight aspiring designers in their third year of studies at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.
Ahead of the show, 75 local high school students had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the runway lineup thanks to education sponsor Jordan Schnitzer. The evening also benefited local nonprofit Desert Arc, which serves people with disabilities; guests had the opportunity to purchase artwork or handmade jewelry by some of the organization’s talented artists. “[Fashion Week] is a great place to show people how creative developmentally disabled people are and how clever and original they are,” Desert Arc president Richard Balocco shared.
The Desert Arc designs were on display alongside booths featuring fine jewelry by Haritha Jewelry and beauty products from El Paseo’s SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Cosmetic Surgery Institute. A raffle during the cocktail reception presented the chance to win Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival tickets, and The House of Suntory bar kept the cocktails flowing.
The focal point of the evening, however, was the fashion itself — inspiring discussion about gender fluidity in clothing, showcasing diverse designs embodying culture and individuality, and embracing comfort.
A peek behind the scenes of the sixth night of Fashion Week El Paseo.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Xasha by Sasha Swedlund
Set to a rhythmic dance song, designer Sasha Swedlund’s collection, Xasha, started the show strong with bright, tropical colors and high contrast — a nod to avant-garde streetwear and afrofuturism. “The inspiration for the collection was Black hair and Black hairstyles,” Swedlund said in a brief intro video before her looks strolled out. Bantu knots and braids inspired woven embellishments in the colorful, edgy ensembles. Swedlund hand-painted and designed all the vibrant patterns, which were displayed on an asymmetrical leopard-print bodysuit, skirts, cargo pants, and cropped tanks. Puffy sleeves resembling braids were the star of the show — appearing on almost every outfit.
Vibrant details dominated Sasha Swedlund's collection, Xasha.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
JE by Joel Elliott
With a gender-agnostic approach to design, Joel Elliott introduced his collection as a reflection of his personal life journey and “an exploration of the societal strictures and structures we all exist within.” Red bondage rope served as a metaphor for the struggle many face in overcoming adversity provoked by traditional gender norms that limit true expression. Using mostly white fabrics and sheer materials , Elliott’s collection evolved as each look walked the runway. The red rope progressively became more apparent — a subtle pop under a sheer shirt, twisted on a model’s arms, draped and pinned atop a corseted pant number, woven into a pair of revealing trousers — until it formed the entire outfit, a knockout finale dress that seems like it might belong at the Met Gala.
Details from a Joel Elliott ensemble.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Elliot's finale look.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Susan Lizotte
Cloudlike designs made of Sherpa, satin, ponte, and organza continued the all-white theme, easing the audience into a dreamlike state of calmness and comfort. Sexy yet oh-so-soft, the lightweight, flowy fabrics in Susan Lizotte’s collection seemed suited to a fairy tale. Delicate dresses and tops with off-the-shoulder sleeves and airy oversized ruffles paired rather unexpectedly with thick and cozy Sherpa, used for a pair of pants, as trim along the décolletage of an ultra-feminine crop top, and in a single sleeve layered over a flouncy babydoll dress.
Sherpa played with delicate fabrics in Susan Lizotte's debut collection.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Will Moss by Cole Moscaret
Shifting the mood, designer Cole Moscaret embraced traditional masculinity with his William Moss Menswear collection, inspired by the uniforms soldiers wore during World War II. “Durability and functionality [are] huge factor[s] in my collection,” Moscaret said of his outdoorsy debut. With camouflage, seemingly weatherproof material, backpacks, insulated jackets, and a nature-inspired color palette of browns, olives, and tans, Moscarat’s ensembles gave “camp” a whole new meaning.
With an eye toward functionality, Cole Moscaret found inspiration in military uniforms.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Osmosis by Ethan Martin
Bright pops of yellow, indigo, hot pink, and contrasting black-and-white stripes of Ethan Martin’s lineup called to mind the loud prints of the 1980s and early ’90s, interpreted with a modern, gender-fluid perspective. “My collection is a whacky, crazy, colorful, patterned show,” they shared. “I wanted to be like if a drag show and a runway show met in a harmonious center.” Reminiscent of video game culture and cyber streetwear, the procession paired with dancing lights in a matching color palette that temporarily transformed the runway into a whimsical party while Martin’s tailored dresses and skirts turned heads.
Ethan Martin's models await their turn in the spotlight.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Yubin Min
With steady needlework, Yubin Min brought the beauty of blossoms inspired by her Asian heritage to the stage. Featuring stunning suede flower cutouts and handsewn silk chiffon, the iridescent ensembles displayed a harmonious balance of color and pattern — with a surprise at every turn. Min’s love of nature motifs inspired the collection, with highly elaborate designs that entranced attendees.
Embellishments in a Yubin Min design.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
The evening programs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Esther Gaor
There were oohs and ahhs the moment models strutted out with Esther Gao’s shimmering waves of purples, pinks, and blues. Meticulous folds and cuts brought some edge to the collection, which Gaor says was inspired by the hand-me-downs from neighbors and family members that she upcycled during her early years, hoping someday to become a designer. Using repurposed materials and fabric scraps in these ensembles, she evoked a sense of novelty that somehow felt familiar. “Even broken things, when you sew them together, can make something beautiful,” Gaor shared. Perhaps the most memorable item of the evening was a skirt featuring 120 pattern pieces.
Esther Gaor incorporated repurposed materials in her designs.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Kipgang Couture by Thierry Kepgang Nana
With a nod to his African heritage, Thierry Kepgang Nana blended glittering fabrics in royal hues — blues, purples, golds, and reds — with bold pops of print and beading. The final debut collection of the evening was a clear crowd favorite. Fierce dresses with delicate pleating that begs to be twirled, shiny pantsuits with oversized shoulders and flared sleeves, and embellished materials seemed to be the perfect representation of the exciting ideas that bubble up from emerging talent and a beautiful culmination to the FIDM Debut Collections show.
Delicate pleating lent itself to exciting pops of color and print in Thierry Kepgang Nana's looks.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Fashion Week El Paseo concludes tonight, March 23, with the Best of Saks Fifth Avenue show. A cocktail reception begins at 7 p.m., and the runway extravaganza kicks off at 8 p.m. The festivities continue at Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage for the official Fashion Week El Paseo after-party. For tickets and more information, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.