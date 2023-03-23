FIDM Students Bring Their A-Game to Fashion Week El Paseo

After almost a week of watching models don ensembles by established designers and brands, Fashion Week El Paseo attendees buzzed with excitement to see debut collections unveiled by eight aspiring designers in their third year of studies at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the show, 75 local high school students had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the runway lineup thanks to education sponsor Jordan Schnitzer. The evening also benefited local nonprofit Desert Arc, which serves people with disabilities; guests had the opportunity to purchase artwork or handmade jewelry by some of the organization’s talented artists. “[Fashion Week] is a great place to show people how creative developmentally disabled people are and how clever and original they are,” Desert Arc president Richard Balocco shared.

The Desert Arc designs were on display alongside booths featuring fine jewelry by Haritha Jewelry and beauty products from El Paseo’s SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Cosmetic Surgery Institute. A raffle during the cocktail reception presented the chance to win Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival tickets, and The House of Suntory bar kept the cocktails flowing.

The focal point of the evening, however, was the fashion itself — inspiring discussion about gender fluidity in clothing, showcasing diverse designs embodying culture and individuality, and embracing comfort.