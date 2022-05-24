Wild Things on the Desert Oasis

Concept
Summer in our desert oasis may be arid, but it’s also full of lush greenery. Just ask Mick Fox and Dino Raimondi, principals of Fig + Nash. This party theme took root from the hosts’ own desert oasis in the Andreas Hills area of Palm Springs, a recent landscape and hardscape renovation orchestrated by their friends at Yolac & Lloyd Landscape Design. Towering verdant hedges frame the new outdoor living room and create a natural backdrop to showcase a fusion of Fig + Nash favorites plucked for the occasion from the owners’ two design boutiques and interior design practice. Limited-edition wild animal sculptures from the Lalique bestiary that recently arrived at the El Paseo store brought the theme to life.
Details
The visiting “wild things” from Lalique — rare black crystal beasts and a gold-luster tiger — took center stage on a decadent dessert table styled by Fig + Nash managing designer Gabriela Helesicova. The tablescape embodied elements of a natural oasis. Oversize monstera leaves and fragrant halved grapefruits, lemons, and limes were juxtaposed against Fig + Nash entertaining essentials from Christofle, Georg Jensen, Baobab, and L’Objet. A pair of custom logo cakes and an assortment of French macarons from Over the Rainbow Desserts tantalized guests until it was time to cut and serve. Meanwhile, on the patio, a savory charcuterie board from On the Mark graced a Leopard tablecloth from L’Objet. Accompanied by Fortuny dessert plates, the setup exemplified the hosts’ strategy for entertaining: Create casually elegant, stylish settings. Fox and Raimondi like to borrow mood-creating secrets from their design business. One example? “We use remnant fabric and wallpapers from our design projects to make customized table coverings and tray liners,” Fox says.
“Party lighting is so important, from the untamed glow of the fire pit flames to fragrant candles of all sizes and heights to ambient indoor and outdoor lighting.”
VENDORS
Elements from the Fig + Nash design boutiques and interior design studio were enhanced by On the Mark, Over the Rainbow Desserts, Gelson’s, Bar One Staffing, Rumor rosé wine, and Palm Springs Florist. “Because we entertain often, our guests expect amazing,” Raimondi shares. “To make hosting doable for us yet memorable for guests, we have our local party go-to’s all lined up.”
• READ NEXT: Pink Umbrella Sets the Theme of This Palm Springs Party Idea.