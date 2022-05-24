Wild Things on the Desert Oasis

VENDORS

Elements from the Fig + Nash design boutiques and interior design studio were enhanced by On the Mark, Over the Rainbow Desserts, Gelson’s, Bar One Staffing, Rumor rosé wine, and Palm Springs Florist. “Because we entertain often, our guests expect amazing,” Raimondi shares. “To make hosting doable for us yet memorable for guests, we have our local party go-to’s all lined up.”

