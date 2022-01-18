Fig + Nash Opens New Flagship Store on El Paseo

Fig + Nash has opened its second and newly dubbed flagship boutique and interior design studio on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Partners Mick Fox and Dino Raimondi channel their design prowess and luxury retail repertoire with the same zest they apply to their Palm Springs Uptown Design District boutique, model home, commercial and luxury residential design projects.

Fig + Nash’s high-profile boutique was created to serve a discerning clientele with upscale merchandise. Customers will discover a thoughtfully curated selection of luxe furniture, home furnishings, wall coverings, lighting, accessories, coffee table books and art, blending an urban sophistication with a desert cool sensibility.

Twenty-foot ceilings showcase dramatic, colossal lighting fixtures from a corner location with windows flanking three sides exposing shoppers to the sophisticated style statements made by Fox and Raimondi. The upstairs loft is sanctioned the ‘Design Studio,’ where managing designer Gabriela Helesicova oversees interior design project planning and client meetings.

Available only at Fig + Nash, customers can experience the magnificence of Christofle silver serveware and Lalique crystal, turning the luxe pages of Assouline tomes in the ‘Reading Room’, the scent of Baobab candles and home fragrance. A partial listing of notable design trade lines available through Fig + Nash design services include Pierre Frey, Elitis, Fornasetti, Palecek, Curry & Company and more.

Fig + Nash

73200 El Paseo, Suite 4A, Palm Desert

760-610-1873

Uptown Design District

800 N. Palm Canyon Dr. Suite C, Palm Springs

760-832-6060

figandnash.com