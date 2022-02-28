fila tshirt

One Love

In Grand Slam style, vintage wins again.

Patrick Maus Current PSL, Fashion & Style, Tennis

fila tshirt
PHOTOGRAPHY BY PATRICK MAUS
Styling: Marcus Allen
Hair: Andre Gunn
Makeup: Adrienne Herbert
Location: Johnny Mercer Estate, Palm Springs: courtesy of Jim Burba and Bob Hayes
tennis
thesocietyarchive
Chanel earrings from What Goes Around Comes Around, Beverly Hills;  Cartier watch, necklaces, Fila T-shirt, and shorts from The Society Archive, Los Angeles; Adidas sneakers; Ralph Lauren socks.
cartierwatch
filashorts
adidasshoes
ralphlaurenshirt
polosportbikershort

Necklaces and vintage Polo Sport biker short from The Society Archive; Ralph Lauren shirt and socks; Adidas sneakers.

chanelsporttank

Chanel Sport tank from What Goes Around Comes Around; shorts and raffia visor from The Society Archive; Adidas sneakers; Ralph Lauren sock.

WhatGoesAroundComesAround
chaneljacket
normalkamaliswimsuit
divingboard

Chanel jacket and Norma Kamali swimsuit from What Goes Around Comes Around.

swimsuit
chanel
chanelsportbag

Sweatshirt from The Society Archive; Chanel Sport bag and Norma Kamali cycling shorts from What Goes Around Comes Around.

cyclingshorts
ralphlaurensocks
resinvisor

Resin visor from The Society Archive; Chanel dress; Adidas sneakers; Ralph Lauren socks.

ralphlauren
Norma Kamali swimsuit from What Goes Around Comes Around, Beverly Hills; socks by Ralph Lauren; sneakers by Adidas.
• READ NEXT: Designer Keanan Duffty Ready to Hit Runway at Fashion Week El Paseo.
You May Like These Related Posts: