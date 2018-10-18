In her groundbreaking and bestselling book, A Return To Love, Marianne Williamson wrote: “There’s no higher art than living a beautiful life.”

Williamson and the book went on to become cultural phenomenons, fueled by the glowing endorsements of Oprah Winfrey and a fiery personal transformation movement, which has now spanned decades and given the world the likes of Deepak Chopra, Eckhart Tolle, Caroline Myss, and Kyle Cease. Williamson went on to pen other bestsellers (Tears to Triumph, Healing the Soul of America, The Age of Miracles among them) and become a celebrated and astute lecturer, somebody whose deep mastery of the seminal book, A Course in Miracles, struck a chord with people seeking answers.

The big question: “How do we become our best selves?”

It’s perfect fodder for Wellspring, a rare event which unravels at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel and adjoining Palm Springs Convention Center (Oct. 26-28). Expect more than 200 classes, workshops, panels, activities, plenty of wellness experts and enthusiasts — and good vibes.

Williamson enters the festive mix during a live recording/interview by outspoken actor-comedian-activist-radio host Russell Brand for his popular Under the Skin podcast. Never one to shy away from suggesting people become more involved — culturally and politically — Williamson dives deep with Palm Springs Life.