As gourmands dig in at Palm Desert Food & Wine, it won’t only be foodies and wine connoisseurs who reap the delicious rewards. For the third year in a row, FIND Food Bank is among the charitable beneficiaries. Every event ticket purchased helps FIND provide for food-insecure families across the Coachella Valley.

“We absolutely love Palm Desert Food & Wine,” says Debbie Espinosa, president and CEO of FIND. “This event allows us to meet lots of great people, both from the Coachella Valley and visitors. It’s wonderful for us to be linked with an organization like Palm Springs Life, and it raises our visibility.”

Attendees will get a taste of FIND’s mission during the James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon, featuring a meet-and-greet and short presentation about the food bank’s work in the community (details on page 10). Volunteers circulate throughout the marketplace during the event, and FIND will have a table in the exhibitors’ tent to share information — plus tasty goodies donated by one of their food partners.

FIND focuses on providing fresh produce and protein-rich foods to low-income communities with the aim of ending hunger — especially for kids — through community involvement and education.