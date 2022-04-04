FIND Food Bank, the desert’s regional food bank, will host their 12th annual Telethon to Fight Child Hunger at 7 p.m. April 8 sponsored by News Channel 3. The event raises funds to help feed four out of five children who are at risk of food insecurity, and the adults, seniors, and veterans facing hunger in the desert region.

People can call in during the live one-hour television broadcast to donate and help FIND feed 150,000 people on average each month, including approximately 60,000 children monthly.

This year’s telethon will bring together high school students from across the Coachella Valley to showcase their talents and raise their voices to call out hunger. . It’s kids supporting kids who are facing food insecurity .