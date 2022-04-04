FIND Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Southern California desert region serving over 20 million meals annually through their food distribution agency network.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY FIND FOOD BANK
FIND Food Bank, the desert’s regional food bank, will host their 12th annual Telethon to Fight Child Hunger at 7 p.m. April 8 sponsored by News Channel 3. The event raises funds to help feed four out of five children who are at risk of food insecurity, and the adults, seniors, and veterans facing hunger in the desert region.
People can call in during the live one-hour television broadcast to donate and help FIND feed 150,000 people on average each month, including approximately 60,000 children monthly.
This year’s telethon will bring together high school students from across the Coachella Valley to showcase their talents and raise their voices to call out hunger. . It’s kids supporting kids who are facing food insecurity .
“In the upcoming months, there will be new challenges for families facing food insecurity. Budgets tighten while the desert's economy slows during the summer months. Kids are home and missing meals they would normally get at school. Our neighbors may have to choose between food and air conditioning during devastating heat waves,” adds Espinosa.
FIND is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Southern California desert region serving over 20 million meals annually through their food distribution agency network including food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelter, religious and non-profit hunger-relief organizations, plus their own Mobile Markets serving low-income communities directly.
Call 760-775-3663 to donate starting at 4 p.m. April 8, or donate online, FINDFoodBank.org/telethon2022. A $25 donation can provide more than 100 meals in the desert region.
VIDEO: Hear from FIND Food Bank CEO Debbie Espinosa in this 2021 chat from The Economic Future of the Coachella Valley webinar series.