It’s the final days before the Palm Springs International Film Festival opens Jan. 3. As if Artistic Director Michael Lerman didn’t have enough to do — rolling out the website, announcing awards, publishing guides — he’s battling a nasty cold. “It’s been long, long, loooong hours,” he says, drawing out the vowels for emphasis.

“The team’s been working around the clock and they’re amazing and tireless,” he says. “I’m amazing and exhausted.”

On the upside, Lerman, now in his third year with PSIFF, knows how to run a film festival. In addition to Palm Springs, he serves as programmer for the Toronto International Film Festival, artistic director for the Philadelphia Film Festival, and co-founder and co-director of the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans.

“Every film festival, there are challenges of some sort that you’re never going to get past,” he says. “This is the hand you’re dealt. This is the town that we have, these are the theaters we have, this is our level of access, this is the amount of money we have, that sort of thing.”

“As you go on, how do you get stuff done? And also, how much is it wearing on you? I feel pleased to be in a sweet spot right now where I am learning to get things done but it is not wearing on me yet,” he adds, laughing. “But, ultimately, you wake up in the morning and you see a great movie, and you get to show it to people — and none of that matters.”

Lerman prides himself on learning the audience and its subsets, and curating the right lineup of films. It’s not entirely about the premieres (although “exclusivity is always great,” he says) but about finding the best films to satisfy a wide range of tastes.

“Programming, good programming, is essentially the art of making a good mixtape,” Lerman says. “You pick the selections you like the most, but it is the flow through, the order, the positioning that really tells the whole story. You are asking people to watch two, three, four movies a day, so you have to ask yourself — ‘When you look back at the whole program, what do you want the audience to come away with?’”

With that in mind, here are 21 suggestions to match whatever mood you’re in with Lerman’s comments.

1. “Bring all the tissues” cathartic tear-jerker

Shoplifters, the most humanistic and moving film I’ve seen…maybe ever.”