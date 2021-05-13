House and Home

Finn Kappe, who joined his father at Kappe Architectural Planners in 1986, has managed over $25 million dollars of residential and commercial construction during his career. He recently spoke about his father and the Kappe house in Palm Springs during the making of the virtual video.

Does your family have a connection to Palm Springs?

Our familiarity with this area comes from a little bit of family history, my dad's mother, Betty, had a house down here from 1960 to 1980. We used to come down and visit her. Ray actually worked for one weekend down here when he was a young architect, as kind of a little bit of a weekend intern with one of the local architects. We're really pleased to finally have Ray contribute a home to the legacy that is down here.

You said even though your father’s architecture had some very strong vertical elements, the horizontal line dominates. Why is that?

I think the reason for that is the idea of floating above the land or architecture kind of playing with gravity a bit in terms of its line and presentation was important to him; it's something he enjoyed. That was his palette. I would say this house is one where the initial DNA, and fingerprint, and roadmap is Ray. Other jobs, we might collaborate a little more, but a lot of times, if he's the lead architect on a residence, it's of the scale that he doesn't need help there. You just kind of get him sitting down there, and then you get this great design to go forward with.