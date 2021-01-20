Fire Up the Ambiance

Before the built-in bookcases and humble fireplaces inside one of the original Movie Colony homes warmed Rocky Rochon’s heart, the interior designer was in a contingent contract on a midcentury property by architect Donald Wexler. Now, as he basks in the comforting glow of his home built in 1935, Rochon feels only gratitude toward the cash buyer who bought the Wexler out from under him.

“I was driving by and this was open,” Rochon recalls. “I peeked in and fell in love.” The historic architecture, inviting energy, and bright spaces born of large windows and French doors won him over. Natural light sources are a nonnegotiable feature in his homes and those he designs for others.

“We’re kind of being robbed of warm light,” notes Rochon, who is based in Seattle and has an eponymous furniture showroom in West Hollywood. “LED has gotten better, but it does not have the vibrancy and depth that sunlight, candlelight, and fire do. With the world changing everything to LED, I think candles and a fire are a great antidote.”