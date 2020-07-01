Fireworks 2020: Where to View in the Desert and Beyond

Fireworks will appear high in the sky on the Fourth of July , and it won’t be coming from your next door neighbor.

At least for the moment. If we have learned anything from the coronavirus outbreak since mid-March, nothing is certain.

As of June 30, these are the communities in the Coachella Valley or within driving distance of the desert where you can view fireworks. Consult the websites for requirements such as wearing masks and social distancing precautions.

RANCHO MIRAGE

Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage Fireworks

View a free fireworks spectacular at 9 p.m. Park and view the fireworks from the south lot of the casino. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Only 650 cars will be allowed to ensure social distancing and mask wearing is required. The show will be televised on NBC Palm Springs at 9 p.m. live, and then aired again at 11 p.m.

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Location: Agua Caliente Resort Spa and Casino, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive

Admission and parking: Free.

Information: 888-999-1995 or hotwatercasino.com

TWENTY-NINE PALMS

Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Fireworks display only at 9 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

Location: Luckie Park, located off Utalh Trail (north of Highway 62) between Two Mile Road and Joe Davis Drive.

Information: 760-367-7562 or visit29.org

LAKE ARROWHEAD

ALA Fireworks Over Lake Arrowhead

Set for 9 p.m., the fireworks will be launched over Lake Arrowhead from the east end of the lake between the Outlet Tower and Emerald Bay. This means viewing will be primarily from boats and properties at the east end of the lake. Viewing from Lake Arrowhead Village and Tavern Bay Beach club will be less advantageous.

Information: ala-ca.org

BIG BEAR LAKE

Big Bear Fourth of July Fun Run

Only a virtual edition will be available. Sign up for a 5-kilometer, 10K, or 15K events onine, and you can pick up yur entry shirt and medal. The event supports the Bear Valley Search & Rescue.

Information: runbigbear.com

Fireworks have been postponed.

VANTAGE POINTS IN THE DESERT

• Drive up Highway 74 to Vista Point to have an overview of the entire valley and see the Rancho Mirage display. Be careful driving down the switchback once the fireworks are over.

• Take the elevator up to the 12th Floor Lounge at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

• From the second floor of The Gardens at El Paseo in Palm Desert. Watch from a balcony at Tommy Bahama and view the Rancho Mirage fireworks from their patio.