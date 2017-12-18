Slinking around free weights and attempting to get yourself pseudo-psyched for yet another monotonous session on the treadmill is simply no way to live, or exercise. Hear me out, here. Why stick to those tried and true but tired fitness classes when there are so many other ways to release the endorphins that come from a great workout?
Some of our favorite fitness classes are based at hotels. Open to visitors and locals, these unconventional fitness classes provide a stellar breakaway from the norm.
Where: Hyatt Regency
Indian Wells Resort & Spa
What: Scotch and Stretch
Whether you’re in vacation mode or just happen to love sipping on barrel-aged liquor while working out, we advise you to immediately check out the Scotch and Stretch class at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells. Yes, it’s a real thing. The two-hour stretching and deep-breathing class pairs poses with plentiful pours, offering tastes of a variety of scotches as participants work to find their breath and reduce stress. Sign us up. indianwells.regency.hyatt.com
Where: Omni Rancho Las
Palmas Resort & Spa
What: Wake and Shake
The exercise options at this swanky Rancho Mirage resort are on point. Between yoga and a full-on mini water park and lazy river, it’s easy to keep moving. But it’s all about the Wake and Shake cardio tennis clinic. Whether or not tennis is your thing, this calorie-torching class allows you to expend energy (and piles of sweat) in a high-intensity interval workout fused with fun tennis moves that are helpful for both beginners and expert players looking to improve their game. omnihotels.com
Where: La Quinta Resort & Club
What: Desert Biking
If a stationary class won’t cut it, head out on a guided bike ride through the desert hills. Mapped out routes embark straight from the hotel, and bike rentals are available on-site, with the option of an Electra or Trek cruiser. Cyclists can go at their own speed for a solo or group ride, with an assortment of trail difficulty and distance options to choose from. We love that this gets you outside the hotel and truly transports you into the scenic magic of the desert, which is miles better than the gym. laquintaresort.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF LA QUINTA RESORT & CLUB
Explore on two wheels at La Quinta Resort & Club.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
What: Serenity Under the Stars
Equipped with a full arsenal of classes, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, is truly a one-stop, luxury shop for conditioning needs. While there are plenty of choices we would define as outside-the-box — from guided nature walks to Groove Fitness, fit for dance lovers — the most idyllic is Serenity Under the Stars. The nature-infused yoga class immerses attendees in the dreamy desert environment on The Ritz- Carlton’s vista lawn during sunset hours. Yoga mats and water are provided, as well as views of the surrounding mountain terrain, for a great, no-walls workout. ritzcarlton.com
Where: Ace Hotel & Swim Club
What: Mellow Yoga
Attention people of Greater Palm Springs who stay out late on Friday nights: This one is for you. If the bane of your existence is making it to the gym on the weekends, but you know that a little workout would help rid you of toxins and tiredness, head over to the Ace for Mellow Yoga. This hipsters’ paradise invites area sloths to partake in a minimal-effort-required yoga gathering where relaxation and restoration are center stage. Go get Zen, folks. acehotel.com