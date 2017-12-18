Slinking around free weights and attempting to get yourself pseudo-psyched for yet another monotonous session on the treadmill is simply no way to live, or exercise. Hear me out, here. Why stick to those tried and true but tired fitness classes when there are so many other ways to release the endorphins that come from a great workout?

Some of our favorite fitness classes are based at hotels. Open to visitors and locals, these unconventional fitness classes provide a stellar breakaway from the norm.

Where: Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

What: Scotch and Stretch

Whether you’re in vacation mode or just happen to love sipping on barrel-aged liquor while working out, we advise you to immediately check out the Scotch and Stretch class at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells. Yes, it’s a real thing. The two-hour stretching and deep-breathing class pairs poses with plentiful pours, offering tastes of a variety of scotches as participants work to find their breath and reduce stress. Sign us up. indianwells.regency.hyatt.com

Where: Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

What: Wake and Shake

The exercise options at this swanky Rancho Mirage resort are on point. Between yoga and a full-on mini water park and lazy river, it’s easy to keep moving. But it’s all about the Wake and Shake cardio tennis clinic. Whether or not tennis is your thing, this calorie-torching class allows you to expend energy (and piles of sweat) in a high-intensity interval workout fused with fun tennis moves that are helpful for both beginners and expert players looking to improve their game. omnihotels.com