Work From Desert

The Flannery Exchange in Palm Springs has a massive rooftop deck for working.
Trade your home office for a desk at these Palm Springs remote-working spaces offering strong Wi-Fi signals and bright rays of sunshine.
Flannery Exchange
The stylish facilities include comfy workspaces, private offices, a conference room, lounge area, fully equipped kitchen, and massive rooftop deck where members can take meetings and enjoy the weather without disconnecting from Wi-Fi. flanneryexchange.com
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
Digital nomads enjoying an escape in the hotel’s retro-inspired rooms can add an office to their stay. Aiming for a better work-life balance? Select a half-day rental to call it quits by 1 p.m. and unwind by the pool with complimentary cocktails. acehotel.com/palmsprings
The Hive
From drop-in, one-day desk rentals to leases on company suites, this co-working space’s flexible plans aim to meet the needs of all types of busy bees. Memberships come with perks like coffee, training events, yoga classes, and printing. thehivecoworking.com
Palm Springs CO-Work
In addition to standing desks, which studies show boost your mood and productivity, both locations of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce’s co-working program provide networking opportunities and guest speakers. pschamber.org/co-working
ask a local
Mike Flannery
Owner,
Flannery Exchange and Acme House Company
Palm Springs resident Mike Flannery leveraged the hospitality and management skills he gleaned from running his vacation rental company to found his visitor-friendly co-working space. (Photograph courtesy Mike Flannery)
What inspired the design of Flannery Exchange?
“The Mad Men show set! I am a midcentury fan, especially the furnishings. [They’re] simple yet crafted. The architecture was easy. I enhanced it through subtraction. I highlighted the amazing things about the building by removing the unattractive and obsolete [elements] of the property.”
