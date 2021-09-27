Work From Desert

Trade your home office for a desk at these Palm Springs remote-working spaces offering strong Wi-Fi signals and bright rays of sunshine.

Flannery Exchange

The stylish facilities include comfy workspaces, private offices, a conference room, lounge area, fully equipped kitchen, and massive rooftop deck where members can take meetings and enjoy the weather without disconnecting from Wi-Fi. flanneryexchange.com

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

Digital nomads enjoying an escape in the hotel’s retro-inspired rooms can add an office to their stay. Aiming for a better work-life balance? Select a half-day rental to call it quits by 1 p.m. and unwind by the pool with complimentary cocktails. acehotel.com/palmsprings

The Hive

From drop-in, one-day desk rentals to leases on company suites, this co-working space’s flexible plans aim to meet the needs of all types of busy bees. Memberships come with perks like coffee, training events, yoga classes, and printing. thehivecoworking.com

Palm Springs CO-Work

In addition to standing desks, which studies show boost your mood and productivity, both locations of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce’s co-working program provide networking opportunities and guest speakers. pschamber.org/co-working