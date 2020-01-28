See the Mirage

Wallpaper has undeniable staying power. Yes, there was a brief span when people turned up their noses at papering their walls in loud patterns. Now, people turn up their noses at those who turn up their noses at papering their walls in loud patterns.

So, who wants to be the first local restaurant, lounge, or hotel to install the geometric Mirage pattern by Flavor Paper? This highly reflective and layered design needs a desert home. Available in four colorways (my fave, shown here, is White Heat), Mirage is a late-night party of palm trees, breeze block, and Liberace glitz. It’s Champagne and cocktails meets Rancho Mirage (without the Rancho).

And, crazy enough, it was designed by the company’s original founder circa the late 1960s/early ’70s. He spent a great deal of time traveling the California coast. I’d like to think Palm Springs was one of his stops, and he sketched this in his mind on the drive home.

As Flavor Paper asserts, Mirage is an “optical phenomenon that grows more funkadelic the longer your eyes explore it. Depending on how bold and breezy your vibe,” they can print Mirage with or without a pronounced palm outline.

If Mirage’s volume is too loud, consider their Los Angeles Toile in turned-down colorways that include Malibu, Venice, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Silver Lake.

