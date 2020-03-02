Flights of Fancy for the Mizell

Mizell Senior Center presented its 15th annual “Stars Among Us” gala at the Palm Springs Air Museum. The aeronautical theme of the 2020 gala invited supporters to “Take Off with Mizell,” celebrate the organization’s past, and elevate its future.

Frank Goldstin of Momentous created a sky blue theme throughout two hangers of the museum that lifted spirits and helped ensure a first-class experience for each of the 400 guests. A cocktail reception amid the vintage airplanes was followed by dinner prepared by Savory’s Full Service Catering. Entertainment was provided by L.A.’s hottest show band, The Zippers, whose music pulled the audience out of their seats to dance the night away.

Co-chaired by Carol Fragen and Dennis Flaig-Moore, the gala honored two recipients with its Community Impact awards. Bighorn Cares was recognized for funding specific projects for local nonprofits that demonstrate a need and make a real difference in the quality of life for people in the Coachella Valley. Dr. Timothy Jochen and Mr. Lee Erwin were recognized for their continuous and generous support of a wide variety of Coachella Valley nonprofit organizations. They are major contributors to more than 40 charities in the Coachella Valley and examples of giving back to the community they love.

Mizell’s Executive Director Wes Winter announced that the organization will now be referred to as “Mizell” and presented a new logo. Presenting sponsors were Eisenhower Health and Patti and Jack Grundhofer. Producing Sponsors included Desert Oasis Healthcare, Palm Springs Disposal Services, and Wintec Energy LLC.

Premier Sponsors: Lauri and Charles Kibby, Saks Fifth Avenue

Platinum Sponsor: Steve Tobin & Grace Helen Spearman Charitable Foundation

Gold Sponsors: Contour Dermatology, Jackie Autry and Wells Fargo

Silver Sponsors: Family Hospice Care, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Desert Care Network

Bronze Sponsors: NFP, Pacific Premier Bank, Sysco, and Ken Talmage & Jin Kim.

Media Sponsors: Desert Sun and Palm Springs Life.

