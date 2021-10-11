Super Bowls

Have you heard about the bowl trend? Not the retro haircut or America’s favorite pastime involving an alley and pins — we mean food bowls: multilayered meals usually heavy on healthful ingredients with varying textures like grains, proteins, and colorful veggies that you can customize with seasonal produce and a mix of flavor profiles and global influences. Photos of these bombshell bowls have become a social media staple as foodies drool over the vivacious variations created around the world.

“The bowl trend has exploded,” says Nicki Sizemore, author of the cookbook Build-a-Bowl: 77 Satisfying & Nutritious Combos and the blog From Scratch Fast, “and it is very much in line with a healthy eating trend as well as with the meal-prep trend since most bowls involve incorporating fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices and things that are nutritious and vibrant. A big element about bowls is that they’re beautiful and fun to look at, and that visual component influences how we taste. It’s a fun way for chefs to showcase their skills and their creativity as well.”

Chefs in the Coachella Valley are getting bold with bountiful bowls. Here’s the story behind three cool, colorful, custom-made creations by culinary masters from Palm Springs to Indio.