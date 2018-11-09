“We have incorporated Filipino fare into tacos and burritos with our own twists to get Filipino food to the masses. When people eat at White Rabbit Truck, expect to get addicted to the food because it will be love at first bite!”

This is not the first time Food Truck Mash-Up has made an appearance in the Coachella Valley. In March 2018 Spa Resort Casino in Palm Springs hosted the competition, at which the Lobos truck won the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Tickets are required for the event with special “early access” benefits that include first dibs on food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and $5 in mash-up cash to discount your food truck meal.

The Food Truck Mash-Up, Nov. 17 at Cathedral City Civic Center Plaza, 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City. Entrance for “early access” passholders begins at 11 a.m., followed by general admission at 1 p.m. Visit hotairballoonfest.com.