An Introduction to the Deliciousness in Palm Desert

There is one essential ingredient to every vacation: Food. What’s on your plate is equally important as where you stay and how you spend your time when you’re away from home. When you book a getaway to Palm Desert, you can count on a cast of restaurants for every palate and every kind of foodie occasion.

The best brunches ever: Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but in Palm Desert, we believe it’s just a few hours later at brunch. From the decadence of short rib eggs benedict and a churro waffle at Wilma & Frieda’s to a light organic smoothie at Luscious Lorraine’s to the European-style cafe ambience at Bouchee Cafe and Deli, you’ll find the right way to start your day here.