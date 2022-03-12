foodies palm desert

An Introduction to the Deliciousness in Palm Desert

From casual patio dining to formal foodie experiences, you’ll find the flavor, ambience and price point that fits your appetite.

There is one essential ingredient to every vacation: Food. What’s on your plate is equally important as where you stay and how you spend your time when you’re away from home. When you book a getaway to Palm Desert, you can count on a cast of restaurants for every palate and every kind of foodie occasion. 

The best brunches ever: Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but in Palm Desert, we believe it’s just a few hours later at brunch. From the decadence of short rib eggs benedict and a churro waffle at Wilma & Frieda’s to a light organic smoothie at Luscious Lorraine’s to the European-style cafe ambience at Bouchee Cafe and Deli, you’ll find the right way to start your day here. 

Lunches you’ll love: Whether you’re looking for a quick stop to pick up sandwiches for your hike in the San Jacinto Mountains or you’re planning a longer lunch to linger on the patio, Palm Desert’s dining scene has your afternoon covered. Get a taste of New York at Sherman’s Deli and Bakery, the feel of Tuscany at Real Italian Deli or the spice of Colombian and Peruvian cooking at Mi Cultura. And if you’re looking for a reason to raise a toast to lunch, head to Backstreet Bistro on El Paseo to pair a specialty cocktail with your meal.
Unforgettable evenings: Now, for the main event. From authentic German flavors at Alps Village to the feeling of a French farmhouse at Cuistot to the most succulent steaks in the valley at Kaiser Grille, you can collect your foodie passport stamps at dinner in Palm Desert. Whether you’re looking for a casual, no-reservations-required date or a formal, four-course special celebration, you’ll close your day with true culinary magic.
kaisergrille

That’s only the introduction for your appetite. For a full tour of Palm Desert’s dining offerings, check out Discover Palm Desert’s restaurant guide. Book your reservations, and book your hotel for a delicious desert retreat.

