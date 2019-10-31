Off to the Races

The difference between Shelby and Miles in Ford v Ferrari, for example, come through in their choice of clothes. “Carroll Shelby is more of a showman, maybe even a chameleon … He’s a Texan, so he has his cowboy boots,” Orlandi says, “and he wears a bit fancier cowboy boots when he’s doing [publicity].” Miles, on the other hand, isn’t flashy at all. “He’s a mechanic and a family man. His clothes are worn,” Orlandi says. “He goes to Le Mans. They all dress up, and his suit is from the ’50s — his one old suit.”

When it came to the racing suits and pit-crew uniforms — which the designer and his team meticulously recreated from scratch — Orlandi says it was “like being a detective.” He scoured old photos and news clippings and tracked down one of Shelby’s former team members, who still had an original shirt from his days on the track.

“I tried to get exactly the right fabric and the right font and the same embroidery,” Orlandi explains, “because they’re all embroidered.” He also found an original racing boot, which he replicated for Bale’s character.

It was a challenging shoot, Orlandi says, working in 117-degree heat with hundreds of extras, drivers, and Oscar-winning stars. But, he insists, “the biggest days for me are the most fun.”

Besides, he knows that as soon as a project wraps, he can escape to the desert oasis that’s been his home away from home for more than 35 years. “I love it because I have a bunch of friends in Los Angeles, and I only see them in Palm Springs,” he says. “I would leave work and drive and when I see the outlet mall, it’s like a big weight is taken off my shoulders. Whew! I can relax.”