What was your initial vision for Foreigner back in the 1970s?

Wow. What a long time ago. I started the process by writing songs. I didn’t quite know what I was going to do with those songs and wasn’t sure where it was going to lead. The songs had a feel of what I wanted to express and the style I wanted to pursue. At the time we were competing face to face with the punk movement and then we realized that we weren’t going to be competing with them so much as we were going to compete with ourselves. We were trying to find room in the music community.

Foreigner’s YouTube views hover beyond 100 million hits and album sales now exceed $75 million. What are people resonating with?

If had a magic formula I would do that every day. I think it’s because those songs were heartfelt when we recorded them. We tried to really convey that feeling and also rely on our sense of faith. Above all, we worked very hard and dug down very deep. And I think that, in the end, has really paid off.

What do you see as one of the biggest changes in music industry since you all came on the scene some 40 years ago?

Tough one. There’s been such a glut of what I would call, “temporary music.” Today, social media plays a big part, almost more than the music. There’s been a lack of vision from record companies. They get a band and they do an EP or put out four songs and if those songs don’t stick, the band or artist is history. There’s no such thing as artist development. It doesn’t happen any more, which used to be an important thing in the business.