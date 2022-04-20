Lasting Impression: Forever Marilyn

Although it instantly became a must-see tourist attraction, unmissable in front of Palm Springs Art Museum, the monument has caused some consternation. Some protest that the work is exploitive and symbolic of sexism — there is an organized legal effort to remove the statue. Others counter that it’s pro-femme and pro-Palm Springs, because Monroe spent time in the city.

It’s unclear just how long Marilyn and her billowing white dress will remain in the desert, so whatever your view, if you want to get a glimpse, visit now, while you still can. palmspringsforevermarilyn.com

Make a Day of It

You’ll find a free parking lot adjacent to Forever Marilyn. The entrance is on West Tahquitz Canyon Way, one block from the Kimpton Rowan hotel and the downtown plaza known as The Block. From here, you can easily explore the sights, shops, and restaurants of downtown Palm Springs on foot. theblockps.com