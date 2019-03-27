When did you know comedy and performing was going to be that thing you were going to do?

I didn’t know until I started taking improv classes. I took the classes just for fun and I wanted to make friends. I quickly realized I enjoyed making people laugh and I enjoyed being on stage. I realized that, “This is it. This is what I want to do.” And then I started stand-up. It magnified how much I love comedy and I haven’t wanted to do anything else ever since.

What did you initially want to pursue?

I didn’t know comedy was even an option. I thought it would be something more academic-based, like a lawyer or something. It didn’t seem like it could be something out of the box. I didn’t move to LA. to be a comedian or an actor. I got offered a job and thought I’d try that. When I took comedy classes, I thought, “Who knows. Maybe I could pay my bills doing this.” So I tried. My mom was like, “Are you sure you don’t want to go back to school and get a Masters Degree?”

What kind of material are you bringing to the stage these days?

I’m working on things for my new hour-long special, wherever that will end up being, and it’s a very autobiographical show. From start to finish, it’s about my family, my childhood, my life in LA. It goes through a timeline and I’ve never done it like that before. It feels like a one-woman show in some ways. It’s been fun to open myself up more in that way.

That sounds cathartic — reviewing your life.

I think when you start telling your story, people relate to it, and it makes them think about their own lives. Besides, obviously, laughing, they walk away with something.

Why do you feel staying true to oneself can be challenging?

I don’t know. I think everybody, in general, struggles with trying to figure out who they are. It’s not an easy journey to self-reflect in that way. You get caught up with who other people want you to be. I’ve certainly had that kind of experience. For me, I always had that base of having a good family who believed in me and made me feel good about myself. I always had a sense of self from a very early age. I don’t know if that’s because I’m a Cancer or …?

A Cancer? Your astrological sign.

Yes.

That’s depth. You’re deep.

I guess so. I tend to take things in and see where I am in the process. It’s a journey. I’m still figuring it out. But I don’t know how else to be or who else to be other than who I am. There’s nobody I’m trying to impress. If anything, I’m just trying to make people happy and laugh. The only way I know how to do that is just by being myself.

Fortune Feimster takes the stage at The Dinah 2019 Comedy Show at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) April 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros in Palm Springs. For more tickets and additional information, visit thedinah.com.