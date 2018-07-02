We’ve all seen the ads for herbs, supplements, minerals, crystals, tinctures, creams, lotions, potions, pills, hormones, injections, apps, gadgets, and other “treatments” to combat the signs and symptoms of growing older. If you’re like anyone else of a certain age, you probably have at least a couple of these “breakthrough” therapies or “revolutionary” programs in your medicine cabinet or on your credit card bill.

There’s no shame in that. Who among us hasn’t wanted to look and feel as vibrant as we did a decade or two before? Who hasn’t wanted to wave a magic wand and kiss goodbye all the aches, pains, and ailments we or our loved ones grapple with on a regular basis?

Marketers and manufacturers know this all too well. No surprise: Trying to turn back time is big business. A recent AARP report found that people age 50 and up spend more than $100 billion a year on anti-aging products, services, and therapies in the United States alone. That number is expected to skyrocket in the coming years, as more Americans turn 50, more longevity solutions hit the marketplace, and more practitioners line up to peddle them.

It can be hard to know which of these offerings are legitimate and which, to put it bluntly, are just plain bunk. Treatments and procedures developed by “doctors” and “scientists” with questionable credentials and zero publication credits in reputable research journals are a telltale sign you’re being taken for a ride. Equally dubious is the hard sell coupled with a special discounted offer you “have to act on today.” And if anyone tries to sell you a miracle or time machine, you’d be wise to put away your wallet and rush to the nearest exit.

That said, a number of respected doctors, scientists, and academics have made great strides in longevity and disease research in recent years. They’ll be the first to admit that there are no overnight cures. To reap the benefits of their research, you’ll have to make the necessary lifestyle changes, including watching what you eat, stepping up your exercise, and getting more sleep. They’ll also tell you that their studies remain a work in progress, with many more clinical trials required before their work is complete.

We talked to several California scientists and medical practitioners about their work in longevity and how it could help the average Coachella Valley resident better manage their health. Here’s what they had to say.