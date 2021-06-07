Where to Go for 4th of July Events

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be lessening its grip on our lives as California plans to completely open June 15, there are still plenty of questions bouncing around and that includes Fourth of July plans in Greater Palm Springs.

Some desert cities have already committed to a Fourth of July fireworks display or activities, but more remain a question mark or are still working out the details.

Here is a list of what we have to date, but we will continue to update this article and repost it on our social media channels as more holiday celebration details come to light.

BIG BEAR LAKE

When: July 4

Where: Meadow Park, 41220 Park Ave.

Info: Details are still to come.

Website: bigbear.com/events/annual/4th-of-july

DESERT HOT SPRINGS

When: 6-10 p.m. July 2

Where: Mission Springs Park, 14510 Palm Drive

Admission: free

Info: Food trucks will be on site. You can bring lawn chairs and blankets. No pets and no alcohol will be allowed.

Website: cityofdhs.org/fireworks

MORENO VALLEY

When: 9 a.m. parade, 4-9 p.m. FunFest — both on July 4

Where: Parade starts at Moreno Valley City Hall, 14177 Frederick St. FunFest will be held at Civic CenterAmphitheater (gates open at 2 p.m.), 13100 Arbor Park Lane.

Info: FunFest includes fireworks, live bands, food vendors and more. The amphitheater has limited seating, and the fireworks viewing area is on asphalt, so attendees should bring lawn chairs. Food and coolers (with non-alcoholic beverages ) are allowed. No grills. Alcohol is permitted but pets are not. Free entry from 2-4 p.m., and then $3 per person after 4 p.m. Purchase pre-sale ticket at the Conference and Recreation Center, 14075 Frederick St.

Website: allevents.in/moreno%20valley/4th-of-july-parade-and-funfest/200021082799948

PALM DESERT

When: July 4

Where: Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave.

Info: Details are still to come.

Website: discoverpalmdesert.com/event/fourth-of-july-fireworks

PALM SPRINGS

When: 7:30 p.m. July 4

Where: O’Donnell House, 412 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs

Info: Join AAP – Food Samaritans in celebrating the Fourth of July at the historic ODonnell House. Guests will enjoy a traditional Americana meal catered by Willie Rhein from Eight 4Nine restaurant followed by the Palm Springs Fourth of July laser show. The cost is $200 per person that includes cocktails, dinner, entertainment, and valet parking. Advance purchase is required.

Website: aidsassistance.org/4th-orig

City Fourth of July

When: July 4

Where: TBD

Info: The City of Palm Springs will conduct a laser light show instead of fireworks. Details are still to come. Daytime activities are tentatively planned for Victoria Park, Sunrise Park, Ruth Hardy Park, and the Palm Springs Swim Center. Details are still unavailable.

YUCAIPA

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Yucaipa High School football field, 33000 Yucaipa Blvd.



Website: yucaipa.org/calendar/fourth-of-july