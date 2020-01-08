You Make Me Laugh

Francesca Amari was a freshman in high school when she fell for Gilda Radner. She wasn’t alone. Radner won the hearts of America as one of the Not Ready For Primetime Players on NBC’s Saturday Night (its original name) when it was in its infancy. There were a few similarities between the two: both were born in Michigan, both were of Jewish descent, and both were performers. Amari felt an immediate kinship with Radner, and her strong physical resemblance to the SNL actor did not go unnoticed by anyone who met her.

She had been acting and singing from a young age, but Amari began to take it seriously when she began to appear on the stage professionally in the 1990s. It was during a trip to New York that she found a new medium that would change her focus entirely. “I went to see Barbara Brussell’s show Is There Life After High School, and I was captivated by the art form of cabaret. That became my thing.” She went all in. She took classes, worked at perfecting the craft, and when she finally felt she was ready to write her own show, Radner was at the forefront of her mind.

Her director, she recalls, said “not so fast.” “He suggested I don’t start out with it, because from then on everybody would always associate me with Gilda Radner. He said I needed to establish my name first.” So she did just that. She wrote other successful shows, toured, and continued making her name.