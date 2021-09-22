The Ballad of Frank Bogert

He dropped out of UCLA to try acting, joining a drama class where he studied alongside the then-unknown Lucille Ball. He later said that there were 12 students in the class, and she was the only one who could act. His own lack of talent didn’t stop him. He worked as a stuntman with another up-and-coming cowboy, John Wayne. With movie star good looks and a 6-foot, 4-inch-tall frame, Bogert, known for his whip and rope tricks, was quickly offered the part of Hopalong Cassidy. Stardom was only one buckshot away until the head of Paramount Pictures discovered that his daughter had been thrown riding one of Frank’s horses up in Big Bear. He pulled the contract. While there were other parts, when singing cowboys became the rage, Bogert decided it was time to head back to Palm Springs.

The town he returned to was only a few blocks long and owed its nascent popularity to Nellie “Mother” Coffman, whose Desert Inn ushered in the concept of desert retreats, and later to P.T. Stevens, whose El Mirador Hotel opened in 1928 and became the see-and-be-seen place for Hollywood’s elite and captains of industry. Whereas the Desert Inn was staid and conventional, El Mirador mirrored the decade in which it was built: the roaring ‘20s. A caged lion paced over its main entrance while inside, the hotel crackled with excitement, conspicuous consumption, and famous faces.