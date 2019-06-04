Long Live The Queens

Unless you’ve been hibernating in an underground bunker without a wireless signal for the past decade, you’re undoubtedly aware that drag has been having a dynamic moment in pop culture. RuPaul’s Drag Race and Pose are among the small screen’s buzziest series. Lady Gaga’s remake of A Star is Born and Melissa McCarthy’s biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? both featured a bevy of scene-stealing drag performers on the big screen. Last year Harvey Fierstein’s seminal Torch Song Trilogy received an acclaimed revival on Broadway.

With Drag: Coming Through the Big Wigs of Show Business, author-entertainer Frank DeCaro thrillingly puts the history of the artform in perspective. It’s an almost unbelievably comprehensive tome — in his foreword, Bruce Vilanch accurately calls it “an encyclopedia.” DeCaro interviewed both drag professionals (beloved male actress Charles Busch and RDR superstar Bianca Del Rio) and one-timers (To Wong Foo’s Wesley Snipes), and he offers enthralling insight into innovators ranging from the nearly-forgotten Julian Eltinge to the vividly-remembered Divine and Sylvester. It’s a gorgeously-illustrated must-have for anyone with even a passing interest in drag culture.

Ahead of his June 15 book signing in Palm Springs, DeCaro chatted with Palm Springs Life about cross-dressing pioneers, why drag is so important to contemporary audiences, and the craziest show he’s ever witnessed.

What is the reason for the increased popularity and visibility of drag culture?

It’s all because of my book. No, actually you have to give the lion’s share of the credit to Mama Ru and RuPaul’s Drag Race. That glamazon and his little show about men in dresses have done more to put drag culture on the mainstream map than anyone this side of Harvey Fierstein. It has put drag front and center in the consciousness. And let’s face it, we need the glamour and glitter and ferocity of drag now more than ever. It’s no coincidence that we’re seeing the popularity of drag explode at a time when the political tide is so horribly conservative. Whenever you tell drag queens — or any LGBTQ people or other oppressed minority, really — to be quiet, we only get louder and more fabulous. There were drag queens fighting back in 1969 at Stonewall and, 50 years later, they’re still leading the charge.