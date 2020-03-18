Six Degrees of Sinatra

“I think I’ve been shadowed by Frank Sinatra my whole life,” author Mark Thompson says. Long before Thompson met Italian clothier Umberto Autore, and decades before he would write about Autore in a book called Sinatra’s Tailor, Thompson was immersed in Sinatra’s mellifluous tones — both through records on the phonograph and the voice of his own professional-singer father.

Years later, Thompson would cross paths with Sinatra in Palm Springs — not just once, but again and again. Thompson worked closely with one of Sinatra’s key collaborators, saw Sinatra perform, and even performed for the legendary entertainer. Now, Thompson continues his Sinatra connection with the release of his debut novel, Sinatra’s Tailor.

“That connection has always been there,” Thompson says, “part of my soul.”

While Thompson has changed careers as often as some folks change apartments, Sinatra has remained a constant.

The men first met in the 1970s, when Thompson was a speech pathologist at Desert Regional Medical Center. One of his early patients was Pat Henry, a comic who regularly opened for Sinatra. Henry had suffered a stroke and needed to restore his speaking abilities so he could get back to work.