A Piece of History is For Sale

The work of midcentury modern architect Frederick Monhoff, who designed the historic Biltmore Hotel in Palm Springs in 1947, is being celebrated in the sale of a desert home.

Monhoff was commissioned to build the home at 787 E. Sonora for Samuel Harold Levin, the founder of the Biltmore, in the Tahquitz River Estates neighborhood at the same time he designed the hotel, which was demolished in 2003.