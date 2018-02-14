There will be several free events and “happenings” at CAMP that will offer fun and engaging activities for attendees. These include the “Poolside Gossip Meet and Greet with Nelda Linsk.” This is a one-of-kind opportunity to participate in the recreation of the famous 1970 Slim Aarons photo “Poolside Gossip” with Nelda Linsk, who was depicted in the photo taken at the celebrated Kaufmann House. Nelda will be at CAMP from 10 AM – 12 PM on Saturday February 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Modernism Week sponsors will feature a wide range of free compelling activities at CAMP. Alfa Romeo returns to CAMP to provide attendees the opportunity to test drive the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the all-new Stelvio. For every test drive, a $20 donation will be made to Modernism Week’s scholarship fund, for student entering the fields of architecture and design. Dunn Edwards will display several SHAG prints and will provide complimentary color consultants to assist attendees in choosing the right color of paint for their projects. Corian Design will offer a free mobile phone charging station and will host two acoustic performances by the Dreamboats from 3-4 p.m. Feb. 16 and 4-5 p.m. Feb. 17.

The Ferguson Demonstration Kitchen at CAMP will host design conversations, daily chef appearances and ongoing food preparation demonstrations with tasty samplings. Highlights include demos by visiting chefs Brooke Williams from Top Chef and the food styling duo “White on Rice.” Local chefs will also conduct demonstrations on weekends. There will also be free design talks with tastemakers and bloggers. A full CAMP schedule is at modernismweek.com.

CAMP attendees will have the opportunity to explore the newly designed AlPod mobile home, which will be on display each day in front of CAMP. AlPod’s aluminum structure is strong and light, making it easy to transport and allowing it to be stacked in a modular fashion. Although it is designed primary for use as a home, it is suitable for use as a suburban cottage, a holiday cabin, an office, an exhibition venue or a mobile shop.

Highlighted Low-Cost Events

“Atomic Ranch” Live Seminars + Home Tours,

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16-18, $45 each day

Atomic Ranch, the trusted Midcentury Modern resource, will offer three different seminars in the CAMP theater, each followed by a related home tour. This three-part series, moderated by Atomic Ranch brand leader and editor Sarah Jane Stone, offers compelling expert advice for midcentury modern architecture and design enthusiasts. Feb. 16: House Hunting; Feb. 17: Interior Design (featuring H3K Design, the Palm Springs-based design company); Feb. 18: Renovation + Preservation.

Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale and Modern Design Expo

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 17-20, $20

The Palm Springs Modern Design Expo is a new event at the Palm Springs Convention Center showcasing cutting-edge modern design and technology. It adjoins the celebrated Modernism Show & Sale and a pass allows entry to both events.

Modernism Week Keynote: Martyn Lawrence Bullard and “Palm Springs: A Modernist Paradise”

4:30 p.m. Feb. 17, $20

Palm Springs’ best known designer of this century, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, will share what it is like to design homes for celebrity clientele and how he was inspired by Palm Springs to renovate his 1963 Movie Colony hideaway by architect James McNaughton.

Palm Springs Door Tour

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25, $20

This is a self-guided bike tour through the Indian Canyons neighborhood where docents at each stop will share information about the homes’ architecture and front door colors. Presented by Dunn-Edwards Paints and curated by Palm Springs Style.

Modernism Fashion Show – “Spanning the Decades”

2 p.m. Feb. 18; $45

Attendees will step back in time as they “Span the Decades” through fashion. They will be transported through the eyes of Coco Chanel, Emilio Pucci, Christian Dior, and Pierre Cardin as Mitchells Palm Springs collaborates with M Vintage to display “Haute Couture” at its best. Guests will be escorted to the Grand Warsaw Ballroom at Temple Isaiah to enjoy a glass of bubbly and an assortment of biscuits and view the amazing fashion retrospective.

Talks and Presentations at CAMP and the Annenberg Theater

Modernism Week has gathered leading luminaries in a wide array of fields to share their knowledge with Modernism Week participants. The talks take place during the 11 days of the festival and range in prices from $10 to $20. A full list of all available talks is on the modernismweek.com website.

Vintage Trailer Show Weekend – Producer’s Choice

10 a.m, to 4 p.m. Feb. 24; $25

The Vintage Trailer Show is one of the most celebrated and exciting events of the second weekend. This thoughtfully curated collection of vintage trailers, campers, buses and motor homes is arguably one of the largest and most attended vintage trailer shows in the United States.

Architecture Design Art Film Series

Feb. 23-25; Various times, prices range from $12 to $20

Modernism Week has teamed up with Am Docs (American Documentary Film Festival) to host the first-ever Architecture Design Art Film Series. Held over three days (Feb. 23-25) at the Camelot Theater, the series will feature 26 films, documentaries and short films that cross 14 Modernism Week Programs. Two of the films will be reprise screenings of the Frey: Part 1 and Sinatra in Palm Springs films.

Mod with A Twist

5 p.m. daily at CAMP, Feb. 16-24; $45

Mod with a Twist has become one of the most sought-after tickets during Modernism Week. This popular “think and drink” event features thought-provoking and irreverent presentations and runs daily Feb. 16-24 with two alternating panel tracks (Mod Dreams and Mod Life). Five informative, amusing and captivating 10-minute talks will be presented by leading Modernists and guest presenters on an amazing range of topics, accompanied by a richly detailed audio and visual presentation. Back for the fifth year, these programs typically play to a full house.

Frey: Part 1 – The Architectural Envoy

9 p.m. Feb.y 18, at Palm Springs Cultural Center/Camelot Theatre

Design Onscreen’s new film, Frey: Part 1 – The Architectural Envoy explores Albert Frey’s early life and work in Europe and his New York architectural accomplishments in the 1930s. A post-screening reception will be held in the theatre’s lounge.

‘Columbus’ – Palm Springs Film Premiere

6 p.m. Feb. 23; $15 to $25

The son (John Cho) of a renowned architecture scholar finds himself stranded in Columbus, Indiana – a small Midwestern city celebrated for its many significant modernist buildings by the likes of Eero Saarinen and I.M. Pei.