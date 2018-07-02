When I lived in Greenwich Village years ago, my great solitary indulgence was a neighborhood restaurant called Bruxelles. The Belgian establishment was just the right blend of casual and elegant, with white tablecloths, leather banquettes, and Chimay Bleue on tap. It was the perfect little bistro for a satisfying, solo dining experience.

At Bruxelles, I first tasted Belgian beer, mussels, and carbonade flamande, a delectable stew. But the standout was pommes frites (God forbid a Belgian give credit to the French for one of their national treasures). Bruxelles’ were about 4 inches long and of medium width (somewhere between a steak fry and a fast-food fry), though they weren’t uniform, so I knew someone in the kitchen was hand-cutting them. They had a perfect, audible crunch and a soft center. They were served vertically in a sheet of wax paper folded into a large metal milkshake cup. They remain among the best fries I’ve ever tasted.

I despaired of ever meeting another fry of the same stature.

That is, until I moved to Palm Springs. You may scoff at that, but I am neither a desert jingoist nor a shame-less booster. It was in this valley that I first tasted duck-fat fries. My first batch was at Workshop Kitchen + Bar, though they don’t have quite as perfect a crunch as chef Philippe Coupain’s version at Si Bon in Rancho Mirage.

When my need for frites is acute, I can feed my addiction within walking distance of my office at Pomme Frite, an aptly named Belgian bistro smack-dab in the center of the Tourist Trough, aka South Palm Canyon in downtown Palm Springs. Chef and owner Jean-Claude Constant, a native of Spa, Belgium, is in his 19th season at the bistro, and he knows a thing or two about fries.

“It’s all about the timing,” he says. “A good pomme frite has crunch and a soft center. To get that, you must have the right temperature in the fryer and know exactly how long they must cook. And it doesn’t end there. You must know how long they must rest, when the salt goes on, and how long you have to deliver them to the table. If they sit too long … pfffft … they are finished. I can never understand customers who want to take home leftover fries. What are they going to do with them? They’re dead!”

Constant is well enough versed in frites to remember having them deep-fried in beef fat, the traditional Belgian frying liquid. He allows that almost any oil will work, though he keeps the recipe for his a closely guarded secret. All I can report is that it’s fairly neutral and doesn’t steal the show from the potatoes, as duck-fat fries tend to do.

Pomme Frite and Bruxelles are as close to frite perfection as you can likely get in the United States, since the preferred Belgian potato variety, bintje, has no equivalent here — though russet Burbanks have just the right amount of starch to produce the requisite crunch.

Whatever you call them — french fries, Belgian fries, chips — few foods elicit such strong opinions, even passion, as does this simple fried vegetable. I was once called ignorant and elitist and almost fell under a rain of blows because I had the temerity to dismiss a certain ubiquitous fast-food fry. Eventually, my wife calmed down.

OK, let’s say you find the perfect fry. The next question is what goes best with it?

No, poutine doesn’t count, because it is a culinary abomination. (But hey, Canada, we’re still grateful for Gretzky, Wonderbras, and the snowmobile). And neither does that curry mayonnaise you had in Amsterdam. I know you remember it as the best thing you ever put in your mouth, but that’s because you were really, really stoned.

The answer is ketchup. Tomato ketchup. Sweet, with just a kick of vinegar and a host of mysterious, secret ingredients. It is the condiment man has been seeking to perfect for at least 2,000 years.

It might be a good piece of mythology to imagine a scene in which a young, rural American genius blew his mother’s kitchen to bits and accidently discovered the potato’s affinity for the tomato. In fact, it was a process thousands of years in the making. That they ended up as the most popular fast-food combination on Earth some might call a miracle. Others might call it destiny.