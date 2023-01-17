French Miso Café Brings French and Japanese Cuisine to La Plaza

At this quaint café in the heart of Palm Springs, you’ll find both French and Japanese cuisine on the menu — but don’t call it fusion. “That sounds like a gimmick,” says Eric Bovy, who owns and operates French Miso with his wife, Tomoko Jones.

Rather, it’s a natural reflection of their origins: Bovy is from the south of France and Jones a native of Japan. Both are former fashion designers with a love for beautiful details — evident in their décor and on the plate. “With us, everything is visual … and also with cooking,” says Bovy, who runs the kitchen and creates the lunch and dinner menus. (Tomoko manages the dining room and curates the wine list.)