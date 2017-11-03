Building upon the “in search of harmony” pursuit, how does Natuzzi Italia create products in line with emerging lifestyles?

Dreaming up new shapes and colors, sketching them out on paper, and then transforming them into something concrete. Identifying the best combinations, imagining the future, discovering new trends, and converting them into unique, one-off furniture ideas. These are the missions of the Style Centre, the place where Natuzzi’s beautiful creations take shape. The starting point is an exploration of the social, economic, and cultural context — because it’s impossible to talk about trends without beginning from a broader standpoint, which looks at the general forces affecting human beings. This could mean lifestyle changes, economic factors, and ethics, including a focus on values such as environmental sustainability or respect for human rights.

What is Natuzzi Italia’s design and function process?

Creating is about looking beyond — it’s about being able to sense the future and anticipate trends. Every creative project is adapted to fit an aesthetic idea focused around simplicity, proportions, and harmony, which lie at the base of the company’s identity. The subsequent steps of choosing materials and colors are even more delicate, because it is the balance between these elements that creates the product.



How do furnishings come to life at Natuzzi Italia?

The Natuzzi creative process starts at the Style Centre with a simple sketch. This phase is pure invention; it represents the designer’s vision and imagination. The sketch then becomes a 3-D rendering and subsequently an industrial prototype, which is vital in terms of identifying the adjustments and necessary improvements. Each model is tested and analyzed from different points of view to check proportions, function, and comfort. The first production stage begins in our experimental laboratory. This is a hub of excellence and innovation, which allows us to optimize timings and achieve the best result possible.

What’s special about Natuzzi’s production?

We directly control 92 percent of the production chain and manage the entire production process. This is the only way for us to be certain we’re achieving the highest possible standards in terms of quality, legal compliance, and environmental factors.

Natuzzi produces the leather, wood, and padding ourselves. At our tannery, we select the best leather, in full compliance with anti-pollution laws. We produce our own polyurethane, without using Freon or other harmful agents, while our joinery only uses wood from renewable forests. Production is carried out by our best craftsmen, in the factories based in Italy. Our control of the production chain makes us virtually unique in the world of furniture.

Natuzzi Italia: The Harmony Chain, 5 p.m. Nov. 16, Palm Springs Art Museum, 100 N. Museum Drive. 760-325-4490; psmuseum.org