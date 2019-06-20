Take a Spin Downtown

Eighteen months before her 50th birthday, Cheryl Idell decided not to age gracefully. She set a goal to be stronger, more in tune with her body, and more fit than she had ever been. She wanted to wake up on her 50th feeling great about herself.

The problem was, she didn’t like big-box gyms or exercise. But she had to start somewhere. Her brand spanking new trainer asked, “What are your fitness goals?” Cheryl replied, “I want to want to be here. I want to crave fitness.” That’s a pretty tall order, especially for someone who watched the gym rats swarm the Soul Cycle across the street from her West Hollywood office and wondered, “What’s up with that?”

She stuck to her plan, did Pilates and yoga, but was still missing her prime directive, changing the way she felt about fitness. Curiosity finally led her to give spinning a whirl. But Cheryl did not become a gym rat that day; she became a spin rat. “It changed my life,” she says. “It’s something you can do at any fitness level. It’s completely low impact and you can cycle at any age — from 10 until you’re 80 or more.” Cheryl became so addicted, she bought her own spin bike for the days when getting to class was impossible.