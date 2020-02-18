Wheels on Fire

How did you get into the fitness industry?

I moved to New York to be a dancer but was naive about it. After dancing at the University of Michigan, I was encouraged to make something of myself in that world. I just like jazz dance. Once I got to New York, I realized the competition was incredibly high. Everyone else did jazz — and ballet, tap, gymnastics, and even sang! I had always been active growing up and realized I could make more money working in fitness.

Why did you move to the desert from New York City?

I love to cycle and enjoy hiking, so I knew Palm Springs would afford me the opportunity to do both. It’s impossible to cycle in New York even though everyone describes it as a “cycle friendly city.” There are too many people and cars!

You’ve become popular at Full Psycle for 1980s- and disco-themed classes. How do you choose tunes?

I listen to loads of music! Thank God for Shazam. It 99.9 percent names the tune I look up on Spotify. I use music I think riders will be familiar with that has a driving continual beat — uplifting with high energy.

How do you stay upbeat?

My dad used to say, “Why do you smile so much? Why are you so happy?” I thought, “Why not?” It takes too much energy to be negative.

What advice do you have for someone taking their first class?

We all need to start somewhere and everyone has felt intimidated or questioned if it was right for them. Be willing to experiment with different instructors to find the right fit for you. Don’t be afraid to start!

John Recommends

My latest find is Wilma & Frieda for brunch and lunch. They have great comfrt food, big portions, and wonderful service. It’s also convenient to Full Psycle.

VIDEO: Get the feel of a class with instructor John Boyd.