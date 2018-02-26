The Location
— Chromosaturation debuted in 1968 in Grenoble, France. The light-and-space installation by Franco-Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Díez aims to disorient the retina and challenge one’s notion of color. “The idea occurred to me one day in 1965 in my workshop in Paris,” Cruz-Díez writes in his exhibition statement. “I had discovered how to immerse the viewer in an environment of colored air, a space where color could express itself by appearing on people, objects, and walls … These works echo the idea that every culture has always sprung from a ‘primary event,’ a simple situation that then evolves and unleashes a whole way of thinking, influencing sensibilities and creating myths.”
— Various iterations of the work have since traveled the globe. Chromosaturation appeared at the Palm Springs Art Museum in honor of the installation’s 50th anniversary, as part of the exhibition Kinesthesia: Latin American Art, 1954–1969.
— Cruz-Díez is 94 and lives in Paris.
Photographs by Fredrik Brodén
Produced by Emily Chavous
VIDEO: Watch the Palm Springs Life fashion shoot with actress Dichen Lachman through the colorful lens of videographer Emily Chavous.
Hamel cut-out dress, shophamel.com; Gilan ring.
Hamel floor-length gown; gianvito rossi shoes; Gilan ring.
Maria Lucia Hohan gown, mlh-shop.com; Vitor Zerbinato blazer, vitorzerbinato.com.br; Gianvito Rossi shoes.
Roland Mouret sheath dress, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Styland two-piece suit; AS29 necklace; Gianvito Rossi shoes.
Styland bronze three-piece suit, stylandstore.com;
Gianvito Rossi shoes; Joelle cuff.
Vitor Zerbinato pointed-shoulder dress.
Fabiana Milazzo sheer striped dress, fabianamilazzo.com.
Vitor Zerbinato sequined dress; Joelle cuff.