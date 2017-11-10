In what will be a string of announcements over the next month detailing the Hollywood stars who will come to the desert for the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s annual Film Awards Gala on Jan. 2, Gal Gadot, who portrayed Wonder Woman in the film of the same title, became the first.

The 29th annual film festival will present Gadot with the Rising Star Award – Actress at the Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs January 4-15, 2018.



“Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman showed us a strong, capable, poised, curious and compassionate character, and her performance has been universally praised, resonating with audiences everywhere,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “Gal plays the immortal warrior so well, and the film’s themes are especially apt for today, empowering all types of people — women and men, young and old—the world over.”