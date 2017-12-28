PSL: Wilma’s leadership enabled the Cherokee Nation to become one of the most economically and culturally successful tribes in America. Many people may not know that. Do you see that as a systemic challenge — preserving history and shedding light on such matters?

Hurd: When Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, with whom I’ve produced two previous documentaries about the Navajo and the Choctaw tribes, approached me about making this documentary, I have to admit that I was unaware of Wilma’s remarkable achievements. As someone interested in the history and plight of indigenous peoples, that fact motivated me more than anything else. American history courses focus on very very few indigenous people in our nation’s history, and those that are covered are generally chiefs who fought wars against the U.S. Army, or women who helped the colonists (Pocahontas, Sacagawea). What is overlooked is the representation of vibrant and varied tribal cultures as well as their leaders — many tribes, including the Cherokee, had a matriarchal culture that was lost due to pressure from patriarchal European colonists.

PSL: Audiences have responded favorably yet …

Hurd: Many audience members were shocked that they had never heard Wilma Mankiller’s remarkable story, and were inspired not only to learn more about her, but also about the Cherokee Nation. Educators are eager to show the film to students in high school and college. We’ve partnered with Good Docs, an educational distributor, and will have educational materials available.