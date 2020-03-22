Picture This

The detached homes are available in two distinct floor plans with two elevations offered per plan. Residence One has approximately 2,111 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, while Residence Two contains three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in approximately 2,476 square feet.

For the interiors, the designers sought to create an open, spacious indoor/outdoor feel through the use of nine- and 10-foot ceiling heights and the tri-slide glass doors in the great room and master bedroom that lead to covered patios.