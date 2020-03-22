Picture This

One of Indio’s biggest claims to fame is hosting the annual Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Gallery Homes, one of Southern California’s premiere homebuilders, wants the city to also be known as a place where, “The Good Life starts with an intimate, gated community of 25 single-family homes.” Located next to Indio’s popular Big Rock Golf Course at Indian Springs, the community of Gallery at Indian Springs had its grand opening in February 2019 and its first phase of 10 residences is now complete, including two model homes that are open daily.
“What is unique about Gallery at Indian Springs is that the entire community is only 25 homes in a gated community with its own private community park for the residents,” says Rick Hauser, president and CEO of Gallery Homes. He adds that among the homes’ other special features are a lockable private entry courtyard; a spacious great room with a fireplace and 12-foot tri-slide glass doors that lead out to a patio; plus a golf cart garage that non-golfers might want to convert into an attached casita with its own entry.
Kitchens are outfitted with textured thermofoil cabinetry in a choice of colors; quartz countertops and backsplashes; KitchenAid appliances; a stainless steel undermount farm sink with pull-out faucet; and under-counter task lighting.
The detached homes are available in two distinct floor plans with two elevations offered per plan. Residence One has approximately 2,111 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, while Residence Two contains three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in approximately 2,476 square feet.
For the interiors, the designers sought to create an open, spacious indoor/outdoor feel through the use of nine- and 10-foot ceiling heights and the tri-slide glass doors in the great room and master bedroom that lead to covered patios.
Kitchens are outfitted with textured thermofoil cabinetry in a choice of colors; quartz countertops and backsplashes; KitchenAid appliances; a stainless steel undermount farm sink with pull-out faucet; and under-counter task lighting.
The master suites have dual sinks with quartz countertops; a shower with tile surround and clear glass enclosure; separate dressing, bath, and water closet spaces; and spacious walk-in closets.
The detached homes are available in two distinct floor plans with two elevations offered per plan. Residence One, shown here, has approximately 2,111 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Front yard landscaping is included and the builder has incorporated many energy-efficient elements into the homes such as tankless water heaters and vinyl dual-glazed windows, plus every house is solar-ready.
In addition to the community’s private park, residents have access to a golf cart tunnel that runs under Jefferson Street to the Big Rock Pub and Clubhouse.
The estimated completion date for the remaining 15 homes is the end of 2020. The phase one homes are currently priced from $449,900 to $463,800 — depending upon lot size and additional features — for Residence One; and $459,900 to $470,000 for Residence Two. A model home of Residence Two with approximately 2,584 square feet is for sale at $569,000, including furnishings.
Gallery at Indian Springs, 80088 Westward Ho Drive, Indio
The kitchen of Residence One.
For more information, contact Greg Kinsley/Sales Director, 760-280-2008, or via email at info@GalleryHomes.info